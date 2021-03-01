Left Menu

IMA urges Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday requested the Central government to provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs) and people of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:43 IST
IMA urges Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday requested the Central government to provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs) and people of the country. In an official release, the IMA said: "Vaccination is an effective way of protecting people against harmful diseases. We request the Government of India to make the online vaccination portal more people friendly. We also request to provide the COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to the HCWs and people of the country."

The IMA also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the first jab of coronavirus vaccine today. "Indian Medical Association stands with our Prime Minister and the government for this mass COVID-19 vaccination drive," the association further said.

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

60 pc probability of above normal temp in Delhi-NCR, heatwaves expected during Mar-May: IMD DG

Day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal in Delhi-NCR with the expected occurrence of heatwaves from March to May, India Meteorological Department IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Monday.He said there is a 60...

Banks urged to steer clear of East Africa oil pipeline financing

More than 260 charities on Monday urged banks not to finance a 3.5 billion oil pipeline in East Africa, concerned the project could lead to the loss of community land and livelihoods, environmental destruction and surging carbon emissions.F...

Democrats back down on raising minimum wage in COVID-19 bill, but hopes for hike alive

Democrats backed down from an effort to use President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to raise the minimum wage to 15 an hour without Republican support, but that has not ended hopes of addressing the issue in Congress. Demo...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021