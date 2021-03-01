Left Menu

Mumbai power outage could have been cyber sabotage, says minister

Mumbai police were investigating further after a preliminary report pointed to possible evidence of 14 "Trojan horse" programmes incorporated in the city's power system, Anil Deshmukh, a minister for Maharashtra state, told a news conference. Deshmukh was speaking a day after a New York Times report said https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/28/us/politics/china-india-hacking-electricity.html that the power outage on October 12 last year was part of a Chinese cyber campaign against India, even as the two countries were locked in a fierce border battle.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:52 IST
Mumbai power outage could have been cyber sabotage, says minister

A power failure that crippled India's financial capital of Mumbai in western Maharashtra state last year could have been a case of cyber sabotage, a local minister said on Monday, as China denied a report that it was behind the outage. Mumbai police were investigating further after a preliminary report pointed to possible evidence of 14 "Trojan horse" programmes incorporated in the city's power system, Anil Deshmukh, a minister for Maharashtra state, told a news conference.

Deshmukh was speaking a day after a New York Times report said https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/28/us/politics/china-india-hacking-electricity.html that the power outage on October 12 last year was part of a Chinese cyber campaign against India, even as the two countries were locked in a fierce border battle. A Chinese embassy spokesperson denied the allegations in the New York Times report, in response to request for comment from Reuters.

"Speculation & fabrication have no role to play on the issue of cyber attacks. Highly irresponsible to accuse a particular party with no sufficient evidence around," a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India tweeted late Monday in response to Reuters' request for comments. Millions were left without power, trains were stranded and online college exams and mobile telephone services collapsed after a grid failure that affected all of Mumbai and lasted for more than 12 hours in some parts of the city.

At the time, local authorities said the failure was caused due to "technical problems", but an inquiry was ordered into the incident. "The preliminary report was handed over to the power ministry. We will investigate it further," Deshmukh said at Monday's news conference.

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbours China and India soured last June when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a Himalayan border fight. Recent talks have eased tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats back down on raising minimum wage in COVID-19 bill, but hopes for hike alive

Democrats backed down from an effort to use President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to raise the minimum wage to 15 an hour without Republican support, but that has not ended hopes of addressing the issue in Congress. Demo...

60 pc probability of above normal temp in Delhi-NCR, heatwaves expected during Mar-May: IMD DG

Day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal in Delhi-NCR with the expected occurrence of heatwaves from March to May, India Meteorological Department IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Monday.He said there is a 60...

Banks urged to steer clear of East Africa oil pipeline financing

More than 260 charities on Monday urged banks not to finance a 3.5 billion oil pipeline in East Africa, concerned the project could lead to the loss of community land and livelihoods, environmental destruction and surging carbon emissions.F...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021