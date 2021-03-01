Left Menu

Southern Zonal Council Meet postponed

PTI | Vja | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:53 IST
The Southern Zonal Council meet scheduled to be held on March 4 in temple-town Tirupati has been postponed.

It has been decided to postpone the meeting due to ''certain unavoidable administrative exigencies'', Union Home Secretary (Inter-state Council Secretariat) Sanjeev Gupta said.

He communicated this to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, there was information that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to chair the meeting, cancelled his visit to Tirupati.

Sources in the state government said the meeting was put off because of the elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry as members and Union Territories Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep as Special Invitees.

Chief Ministers of all southern states, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories were supposed to attend the Southern Zonal Council meeting that was planned to be held after many years.

Inter-states issues, mainly related to water sharing between riparian states, were supposed to be discussed at the meeting, among other things.

