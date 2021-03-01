Left Menu

Punjab to introduce death penalty for fatality due to spurious liquor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:03 IST
Punjab to introduce death penalty for fatality due to spurious liquor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Monday decided to amend its excise act, introducing the death penalty in cases where people die after consuming spurious liquor.

The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet on Monday in the wake of a hooch tragedy in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where several lives were lost due to the consumption of spurious liquor in July last year.

The Bill in this regard will be introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, according to a government release, which said the aim is to instil fear of law among the offenders and impose stiff punishment.

A new Section 61-A will be inserted in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, according to which in case of death, the guilty shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine which may extend up to Rs 20 lakh.

In case of disability or grievous hurt, the guilty will be punished with imprisonment for at least six years extendable up to life imprisonment and with fine, which may extend to Rs 10 lakh.

Similarly, in case any other consequential injury caused to a person, the guilty may be punished with imprisonment up to one year and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Cabinet also made a provision to provide compensation to the kin of the victim by the manufacturer and seller of spurious liquor. The court can order a compensation of not less than Rs 5 lakh in case of death and Rs 3 lakh in case of grievous hurt.

The Section 63 has also been amended to enhance the term of imprisonment from one year to three years and fine up to Rs 10,000 for the offence of alteration or attempt to alteration of denatured spirit.

The term of imprisonment has also been increased from three years to five years for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture and possession of any intoxicant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats back down on raising minimum wage in COVID-19 bill, but hopes for hike alive

Democrats backed down from an effort to use President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to raise the minimum wage to 15 an hour without Republican support, but that has not ended hopes of addressing the issue in Congress. Demo...

60 pc probability of above normal temp in Delhi-NCR, heatwaves expected during Mar-May: IMD DG

Day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal in Delhi-NCR with the expected occurrence of heatwaves from March to May, India Meteorological Department IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Monday.He said there is a 60...

Banks urged to steer clear of East Africa oil pipeline financing

More than 260 charities on Monday urged banks not to finance a 3.5 billion oil pipeline in East Africa, concerned the project could lead to the loss of community land and livelihoods, environmental destruction and surging carbon emissions.F...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021