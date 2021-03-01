Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks-WHO

Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks-WHOReuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:03 IST
The number of new coronavirus infections rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Tedros said the rise was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to let up in measures to fight the spread of the disease.
