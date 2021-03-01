Left Menu

Two people arrested for snatching mobile phone in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:07 IST
Two people arrested for snatching mobile phone in Delhi

A man and a woman, both aged 20, were arrested here for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a person near a shopping mall in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Monday.

Accused Sidharth Malhotra of Uttam Nagar and Simran of Bindapur had snatched the phone from a woman on February 26, and fled on a motorcycle, they said, adding that the matter was reported to police on Sunday.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have worked out two cases.

The accused were identified using CCTV footage from the scene of the snatching, and they were arrested near Dhauli Pyau, said Urvija Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The snatched mobile phone was recovered from their possession, she added.

