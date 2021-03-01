Bihar court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping girl

A local court here on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a one-and- half-year-old girl in Bihar's Begusarai district three years ago.

POCSO Court Special Judge Habibullah sentenced Shambhu Yadav to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The judge also asked the District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to the rape victim's family.

As per the FIR, Yadav had raped the one-and-half-year old girl on February 4, 2018 when the victim's mother had gone out of the house (to attend to nature's call).

The victim's mother had lodged an FIR against Yadav.

Special Public Prosecutor Manisha Kumari produced 13 witnesses who deposed before the court during the trial of the case.

