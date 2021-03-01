Left Menu

Bihar court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping girl

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:19 IST
Bihar court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A local court here on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a one-and- half-year-old girl in Bihar's Begusarai district three years ago.

POCSO Court Special Judge Habibullah sentenced Shambhu Yadav to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The judge also asked the District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to the rape victim's family.

As per the FIR, Yadav had raped the one-and-half-year old girl on February 4, 2018 when the victim's mother had gone out of the house (to attend to nature's call).

The victim's mother had lodged an FIR against Yadav.

Special Public Prosecutor Manisha Kumari produced 13 witnesses who deposed before the court during the trial of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.Vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities...

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...

ICRA expects domestic air passenger traffic to return to pre-COVID-19 level by FY23

Expecting domestic air passenger traffic to return to the pre-COVID-19 level by the financial year 2022-23 and international by 2023-24, rating agency ICRA on Monday said there could be a delay in the commercialisation of expanded capacity ...

People raising doubts over vaccine PM took are of 'small mindset': Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed those who raised doubts over the vaccine Prime Minster Modi received, stating they are of small mindset. People who are casting doubts over the vaccine administered to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021