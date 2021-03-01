UP: Man kills mother following a domestic dispute

A woman was killed after her son thrashed her with a stick following a domestic dispute here on Monday, police said. The accused Dinesh, hailing from Ping Rampur village falling under the Roja police station area here is a habitual drunkard and has been taken into custody, they said. On Monday morning he consumed liquor and had an argument with his brother's wife, Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said.

When the argument escalated and Dinesh ran after his brother's wife with a stick, his mother Rajeshwari intervened, the SP said, adding that angry over this, he attacked his mother with the stick, injuring her seriously.

Kumar said the police reached the spot and sent the injured woman to the district hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, the SP added.

