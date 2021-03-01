Left Menu

Rajasthan: 4 arrested in connection with Jaipur heist

Soni, who runs a hair transplant clinic, came to know about the theft when he found the flooring of the basement uneven and dug it on Wednesday. Soni informed police that the accused stole silver from one box while the rest were empty.

Rajasthan: 4 arrested in connection with Jaipur heist
Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing huge quantity of silver from the house of a doctor in Jaipur, police said.

Prime accused Shekhar Agarwal and his nephew Jatin Jain are still on the run and efforts are on to catch them and recover the stolen silver, they said.

Kedar Jat, Kaluram Saini, Banwari Lal Jangid and Ramkaran Jangid were arrested for their involvement in the daring heist wherein the thieves stole the box of silver buried in the basement of the house owned by Sunit Soni by digging a 20-foot-long and 15-foot-deep tunnel.

According to police, city-based bullion trader Agarwal, who had family relations with the victim, had convinced Soni to invest in silver bury it in a box in the basement of his house to avoid scrutiny by the Income Tax department.

Agarwal then purchased a house behind Soni residence under his associate, Banwari Lal Jangid's name, for Rs 97 lakh in January, police said.

Banwari Lal Jangid arranged workers to dig the tunnel under his supervision and his neighbour Ramkaran Jangid too helped in the conspiracy.

The accused dug the tunnel from the newly purchased house and reached the exact location where the box was buried. They cut open the box and stole the silver.

Soni, who runs a hair transplant clinic, came to know about the theft when he found the flooring of the basement uneven and dug it on Wednesday. Soni informed police on Wednesday evening.

There were three big boxes buried in the basement. Soni informed police that the accused stole silver from one box while the rest were empty. However, he could not give an answer why empty boxes were concealed there.

