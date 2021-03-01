Left Menu

HC issues notice to Delhi Police on north-east Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail plea filed by Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during violence in the national capital's northeast area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:28 IST
HC issues notice to Delhi Police on north-east Delhi violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail plea filed by Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during violence in the national capital's northeast area. A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has asked police to file a status report and listed the matter for March 10.

According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the city before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was later arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. "During investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down," the police official said.

In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 last year sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DTC approves procurement of 300 electric buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation on Monday approved bids for procurement of 300 air-conditioned low-floor e-buses, a move hailed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said his government was committed to switching public transport to electri...

FACTBOX-France's Sarkozy faces more than one criminal investigation

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Monday of corruption and influence-peddling and handed a three-year sentence. It was a dramatic fall from grace for a politician who bestrode the national and global stage for five...

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Monday. The Indian skipper has join...

Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.Vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021