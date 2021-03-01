Left Menu

Farmers' stir: Deployment of CAPF companies in Haryana extended till March 10

Amid the ongoing farmers stir against three farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended deployment of 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Haryana till March 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:38 IST
Farmers' stir: Deployment of CAPF companies in Haryana extended till March 10
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Amid the ongoing farmers stir against three farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended deployment of 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Haryana till March 10.

"The MHA has extended deployment of 30 companies of CAPFs including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Haryana till 10 March. Five companies will be de-inducted from Haryana immediately," informed the MHA on Monday. "This step has been taken to monitor the ongoing farmers' agitation," said MHA in an official communication.

Earlier, the Centre has extended for two weeks the deployment of 31 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies including 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies for Delhi-NCR, in view of farmers' protests. On February 24, addressing a Kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Sikar, Tikait had threatened the Central Government and said that if the three laws are not repealed, the farmers will 'gherao' the Parliament on 40 lakh tractors.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...

Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac

Making a winning return to the WTA circuit, Sania Mirza reached the doubles quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open with Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac, here on Monday.The Indo-Slovenian pair won 6-4 6-75 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Ly...

DTC approves procurement of 300 electric buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation on Monday approved bids for procurement of 300 air-conditioned low-floor e-buses, a move hailed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said his government was committed to switching public transport to electri...

FACTBOX-France's Sarkozy faces more than one criminal investigation

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Monday of corruption and influence-peddling and handed a three-year sentence. It was a dramatic fall from grace for a politician who bestrode the national and global stage for five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021