Left Menu

UP STF arrests 7 for providing shelter to gangster Vikas Dubey, his men

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team reached the village to arrest the dreaded gangster.Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after the police vehicle bringing him to Kanpur from Ujjain met with an accident and he tried to escape from custody, according to the police.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:44 IST
UP STF arrests 7 for providing shelter to gangster Vikas Dubey, his men

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Monday claimed to have arrested seven persons who allegedly provided shelter to gangster Vikas Dubey and his men.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vishnu Kashyap, Abhinav Tiwari alias Chinku, Aman Shukla, Ramji alias Radhey, Sanjay Parihar alias Pinku, Manish Yadav alias Sheru and Shubham Pal, all residents of Kanpur Dehat district, according to the STF.

The accused were arrested from a service road connecting to Panki Industrial Area from Panki Padao crossing on Monday morning, STF Additional Director General (ADG) Amitabh Yash told reporters here.

They had gone there to handover weapons as part of a deal with Manish Yadav alias Sheru of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. He is a close relative of Satyaveer Singh Yadav, who owns a petrol pump and a restaurant at the Etawah-Bhind road, he said.

The STF also recovered weapons including American .30 Springfield, 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, 9 mm carbine, one revolver and one SBBL, among others. Over 100 live cartridges of various bores were also recovered, Yash said.

The agency also recovered seven chargers of 30.06 bore rifle cartridges, over half-a-dozen mobile phones including an iPhone belonging to Dubey, two four-wheelers and over Rs 2 lakh cash.

The ADG said Dubey along with his men had spent a couple of days in Kanpur Dehat and stayed at different places with the help of accused Kashyap and Ramji, and one Chhotu.

On July 3 last year, eight police personnel including a DSP were gunned down in Bikru village here by Dubey and his men. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team reached the village to arrest the dreaded gangster.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after the police vehicle bringing him to Kanpur from Ujjain met with an accident and he tried to escape from custody, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...

Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac

Making a winning return to the WTA circuit, Sania Mirza reached the doubles quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open with Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac, here on Monday.The Indo-Slovenian pair won 6-4 6-75 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Ly...

DTC approves procurement of 300 electric buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation on Monday approved bids for procurement of 300 air-conditioned low-floor e-buses, a move hailed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said his government was committed to switching public transport to electri...

FACTBOX-France's Sarkozy faces more than one criminal investigation

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Monday of corruption and influence-peddling and handed a three-year sentence. It was a dramatic fall from grace for a politician who bestrode the national and global stage for five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021