UP: Man kills father over property dispute, surrenders

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:44 IST
A man surrendered to the police after he along with his brother allegedly killed his 80-year-old father over a property dispute on Monday, officials said. Police said Mevaram wanted to sell his land which was opposed by his sons Lal Bahadur and Hakim Singh. Angered by their father's decision, the duo killed their father, police said. After the incident, Lal Bahadur reached the Jasrana police station, confessed to his crime and surrendered, police said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest Hakim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

