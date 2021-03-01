2 Indian farmers held by Bangladesh, tension in Tripura village

Two Indian farmers were held by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for allegedly smuggling contraband to the neighbouring country, the Tripura Police said on Monday.

Four farmers of Karangichhara in the Khowai district went to cultivate their land on the other side of the fence on Saturday with permmission of the Border Security Force (BSF) through gate number 26, they said.

''Two of the farmers returned and told the BSF that the other two were picked up by BGB,'' said Kiran Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Khowai district.

When BSF contacted BGB, they were informed that the two farmers left their land in the Indian territory and went 300 meters into Bangladesh and sold contraband, he said.

The two farmers held in Bangladesh are Rajib Debbarma and Gurupada Debbarma, the officer said.

''The BGB has handed them over to the Bangladeshi police. Rajib Debbarma's wife received a call from Gurupada on the same day, asking for the photocopy of their Aadhar Cards to be sent on the WhatsApp number of the phone from which he was calling,'' Kumar said.

However, the family of the two farmers told reporters that they were picked up when they were farming on the field.

The police officer said that BGB and BSF are likely to hold a flag meeting for an amicable resolution of the issue, which triggered tension in the area.

India's fencing is 100 yards away from the International Border in adherence to the 'Indira-Mujib' pact signed in 1972. Due to this, there is a patch of Indian land on the other side of the fence.

Tripura shares 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, of which 67 km is still unfenced.

