U.S. turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were handed over on Monday to Japanese authorities for extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press. The U.S. Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial charges.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:54 IST
An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were handed over on Monday to Japanese authorities for extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial charges. The Taylors, who have been in jail since their arrest in May, were turned over to Japanese officials early Monday, defense attorney Paul Kelly told the AP. Neither he nor the U.S. Justice Department immediately responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

They were charged last year with helping Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he had engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a 60-year-old private security specialist, and Peter Taylor, 27, received $1.3 million for their services. The Taylors waged a months-long campaign to press their case against extradition in the courts, media, State Department and White House with the aid of a collection of high-powered lawyers and lobbyists.

