Jharkhand: ED files complaint against 3 TPC members in left-wing extremism case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the PMLA Special Court in Ranchi against three extremists of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and their three firms in a case of left-wing extremism in Jharkhand.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the PMLA Special Court in Ranchi against three extremists of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and their three firms in a case of left-wing extremism in Jharkhand. According to a statement, these extremists used to collect funds through extortion of the contractors/coal traders/coal transporters in Magadh Amrapali Coal Block area of Jharkhand.

The accused include Binod Kumar Ganjhu and his firm Bhogta Constructions, Pradeep Ram and his firm Pradeep Traders and Bindeshwar Ganjhu and his firm Maa Gange Coal Trading Pvt Ltd. ED initiated investigations on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by Jharkhand police. The case has further been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ranchi from Jharkhand Police, wherein NIA has filed two charge sheets against Binod Kumar Ganjhu and others, according to the statement.

The money-laundering investigation has revealed that these extremists used to collect levy from transporters and delivery order holders in the Magadh Amrapali Coal block area under the banner of the TPC in Chatra and Hazaribag districts of Jharkhand. The accused extremists acquired assets to a tune of Rs 4.92 crore. These assets consist of three immovable properties at Hazaribag district and various movable properties in form of vehicles, bank balances and cash. Assets worth Rs 2.89 crore belonging to these extremists of TPC and their firms were already attached earlier in this case which was subsequently confirmed by PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

Further attachment of movable assets in form of vehicles worth Rs 2.03 crore was also made, thereby making the total attachment as Rs 4.92 crore, according to ED's statement. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

