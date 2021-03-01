Petrol pump employee injured as miscreants open fire to loot money

A petrol pump employee received a bullet injury as three bike-borne armed miscreants opened fire in an attempt to loot cash in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when two staff of a petrol pump were on their way to a bank at Chhatia bazar in a car to deposit cash on Monday afternoon. Three armed miscreants came on a motorcycle and opened fire on them in a bid to loot the cash. While one employee received a bullet injury on his left hand, another escaped unhurt, the police said.

Hearing the sound of firing, locals rushed to the area and the armed miscreants fled from the spot. The money bag was intact, police said.

The injured employee was first rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

A case has been registered in the Bairi police station and efforts are on to identify the miscreants, the police said.

