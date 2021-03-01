Woman dies in fire

A 19-year-old woman was charred to death as the LPG cylinder caught fire while she was cooking in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Khapramal village under Koksara Police Station limit of the district.

While she was cooking, the gas cylinder caught fire and engulfed the house, the police said, adding that the woman could not be saved as no family member was present at the house when the incident took place Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

