Left Menu

One of Zimbabwe''s vice presidents quits amid sex scandal

Local online media provided recordings of phone calls in which a man sounding like Mohadi propositioned several other women and spoke of drinking concoctions to enhance sexual performance.In another recorded call, the man is heard arranging to meet another married woman for sex in his office.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:55 IST
One of Zimbabwe''s vice presidents quits amid sex scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

One of Zimbabwe's vice presidents has resigned following a string of reports in the local media that alleged he had affairs with several women, both married and single.

Kembo Mohadi, 71, one of the country's two vice presidents, denied on Monday that he was involved in the alleged affairs but said he was stepping down "to save the image of my government." Both Zimbabwe's vice presidents are single after divorces.

His alleged affairs include one with a married intelligence officer. Local online media provided recordings of phone calls in which a man sounding like Mohadi propositioned several other women and spoke of drinking concoctions to enhance sexual performance.

In another recorded call, the man is heard arranging to meet another married woman for sex in his office. In a different call, the man asks another woman to have his baby, which she refused.

Mohadi, a veteran of the country's 1970s bush war for independence from white minority rule, has been a prominent member of the government for decades.

He denied he is the man in the recorded phone calls.

In his resignation letter, he said he was a victim of "information distortion," "voice cloning," and "sponsored spooking and political sabotage." He said after "going through a soul searching pilgrimage" he needed "space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...

Israel's high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

Israels Supreme Court on Monday dealt a major blow to the countrys powerful Orthodox establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel are also Jewish and entitled to become cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021