NHRC asks UP govt to submit proof of relief amount paid to gangrape victim

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit proof of payment made to the ''victim of gangrape'' in Moradabad district in a 2018 case, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the NHRC said that the state government had sanctioned Rs 2 lakh to the victim on the recommendations of the commission but ''apparently it's not released''.

Advertisement

The NHRC has asked the ''government of Uttar Pradesh to submit the proof of payment to the victim of a gangrape in district Moradabad, which it had sanctioned on the recommendations of the Commission, but apparently not released''.

The commission, reiterating its recommendations made on February 23, has called for a compliance report within four weeks on three points, including, ensuring of deployment of women police officers in all police stations, and had also asked it to share a list of police stations where there is no woman police officer, the statement said. It had also asked to take disciplinary action against the ''erring police officers'' and register a case against police personnel, who did not register case on the allegation of rape, the rights panel said. The commission said it had registered the case on the basis of a complaint by the victim that ''some men of her locality, under the jurisdiction, PS Civil Lines, district Moradabad, had barged into her house on November 18, 2018, while she was alone. She was tied up, gangraped and tortured by them in broad daylight''.

On hearing her groans, a person reached the house and set her free. Thereafter, when she was taken to the Civil Lines Police Station, she was made to wait till midnight but no FIR was registered, the statement said, quoting the complaint.

The report from the state government had revealed that two police officers, including the chowki in-charge, were ''found negligent for not registering the FIR immediately on the complaint of the victim''. ''Hence, it had that the relief of Rs 2 lakh, as recommended by the NHRC, is allowed/sanctioned to be paid to the complainant for violation of her human rights,'' the statement said. However, the commission observed that the report by the government was ''not conclusive as no inputs were provided on the actions taken by the concerned authorities on the three actionable points recommended by the commission. Therefore, the commission has issued a reminder notice to the government of Uttar Pradesh,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)