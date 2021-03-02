Left Menu

Myanmar killings are an escalation, further action being readied-White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:14 IST
Representative image

Recent killings of protesters in Myanmar represent an escalation of the situation there, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that the Biden administration was preparing further costs on those responsible for the military coup.

"The killings represent an escalation of the ongoing crackdown on pro-Democracy protesters," Psaki told reporters. "We are preparing additional the actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup and we expect to have more to share on that in the coming days."

