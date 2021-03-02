Pickup truck hits car of Mamata's brother, none injured

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Baban Banerjee met with an accident on Monday night as a pickup truck hit his car near Chingrighata in Kolkata, police said.

Nobody was injured in the accident that happened around 9.55 pm on the EM Bypass, they said.

Advertisement

The pickup truck was seized and its driver detained following the accident, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)