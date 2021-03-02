U.S. Senate to begin debating COVID-19 bill this week -Schumer

The U.S. Senate will begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, did not say when the chamber might vote on the bill.

