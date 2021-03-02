Two minor siblings killed in landmine explosion in Pak

Two minor siblings killed in landmine explosion in PakPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-03-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 02:22 IST
Two siblings, aged 12 and 8, were killed in a landmine explosion in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred in Shawal valley of South Waziristan tribal district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, bordering Afghanistan, they said.
KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of the boy and his sister in the explosion.
The sacrifices of tribal people for maintaining peace and harmony would be remembered for a long time, the chief minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
Afghanistan sends investigators to sift through ashes after blaze near Iran border
Pakistan introduces new visa rules, eases travel for medical emergencies
Afghanistan: 65 media workers, rights defenders killed since 2018
BRIEF-Cansino Biologics Says Ad5-nCoV Granted Emergency Use Authorization In Pakistan