2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma

After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed, police said.The two suspects then fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, according to the release.Police have not released the teens names while they attempt to locate their next of kin, but said theyre believed to be runaways from Nebraska.Police say the girl was shot and killed a few blocks from where the vehicle crashed.

PTI | Muskogee | Updated: 02-03-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 02:27 IST
Police in eastern Oklahoma shot and killed a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot following a short chase, police said Monday.

Muskogee Police said in a press release that officers were initially called Sunday afternoon to a report of an attempted carjacking and then a report of a stolen truck. After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed, police said.

The two suspects then fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, according to the release.

Police have not released the teens' names while they attempt to locate their next of kin, but said they're believed to be runaways from Nebraska.

Police say the girl was shot and killed a few blocks from where the vehicle crashed. The boy was located by a drone in a heavily wooded area nearby. As officers approached, they say he shot himself.

Four officers have been placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated. Their names have not been released. Police say one officer suffered a hand injury after falling during the foot chase and was treated at a hospital and released.

Muskogee police say their office is investigating the shooting.

