Biden's USTR pick vows to fight China's 'unfair' practices

Biden's USTR pick vows to fight China's 'unfair' practicesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 03:18 IST
President Joe Biden's trade nominee Katherine Tai said on Monday she will work to fight a range of "unfair" Chinese trade and economic practices and would treat Chinese censorship as a trade barrier.
In written answers to senators' questions following her confirmation hearing last week, Tai said she will seek to use the enforcement consultation process in former president Donald Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal with China to ensure the protection of American intellectual property.
"I am open to exploring a wide range of options to address our longstanding problems with China’s unfair trade practices, including bilateral talks," Tai wrote. "However, I will not hesitate to act if those talks prove ineffective," she added, without naming specific consequences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump's
- Katherine Tai
- China
- Phase 1
- American
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting
China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
Biden plans to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, China in G7 meeting on Friday
Youth turn to social media to voice despair on China's rising household costs, widening inequality
Zimbabwe receives first vaccines from Sinopharm in China