Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows focus on any Iranian efforts to evade U.S. sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 03:38 IST
Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, underscored his commitment to rigorous enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Iran, Russia and other countries. In written responses to queries from members of the Senate Finance Committee, Adeyemo said Iran should only enjoy sanctions relief if it took the appropriate steps to resume compliance with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear accord.

He said Treasury would look carefully at "any Iranian efforts to evade sanctions and abuse the international banking system" to fund terrorist activities, and would use all available tools to disrupt that support.

