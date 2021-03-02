Military projectile fell in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, injured five civilians -SPA

Saudi Arabia's civil defense said a military projectile launched by Yemen's Houthis fell in Saudi's Jazan and injured five civilians, three of which are citizens and Tow Yemeni residents, the state news agency reported early on Tuesday.

The five injured were transferred to the hospital with medium injuries, while two houses, three cars and a grocery shop were affected, the civil defense statement said.

