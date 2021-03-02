Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. focused on 'future conduct' of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions, spokesman says

The United States is focused on "future conduct" of Saudi Arabia and will expect Riyadh to improve its human rights record, a U.S. spokesman said on Monday, after Washington imposed sanctions on some Saudis for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but fell short of sanctions against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The United States on Friday declassified a report that said the crown prince approved an operation in 2018 to capture or kill Khashoggi and issued some sanctions against Saudi nationals and entities. U.S. to give Americans COVID-19 vaccines before discussing sharing with Mexico: White House

Advertisement

The Biden administration on Monday downplayed the prospect of sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico, saying it is focused first on getting its own population protected against a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. The remarks by White House press secretary Jen Psaki came before a video conference between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden, in which the Mexican leader was expected to ask the United States to consider sharing some of its COVID-19 vaccine supply. U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning: sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The sources declined to identify the targets or the legal authorities Washington would use to penalize them as it seeks to impose consequences for the poisoning of Navalny. He fell ill on a flight in Siberia last August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. Israel Supreme Court: more non-Orthodox Jewish converts can become citizens

Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Monday on one of the most contentious issues regarding Jewish identity in Israel, deciding to allow more non-Orthodox Jewish converts to immigrate to Israel and become citizens. The country's "Law of Return" grants Israeli citizenship to any Jew from anywhere in the world, though there have been disputes when it comes to those who have converted to Judaism. Ex-pope Benedict chides 'fanatical' Catholics who reject his resignation

Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as "fanatical", telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in more than 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, saying he no longer had the strength to govern the 1.3 billion-member Church. Ecuador links deadly prison riots to transnational crime groups

Ecuadorean officials said on Monday prison riots that left 79 inmates dead last week were linked to organized transnational crime, and said the situation in its penitentiary system remained "tense." Last Tuesday's riots, which left an additional 19 people wounded, were among the bloodiest incidents in the history of the Andean country's penitentiary system and underscored the problems of overcrowding and underfunding that plagued the system. U.S. to push for 'intense' U.N. Security Council talks on Myanmar

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday she hopes to use Washington's presidency of the United Nations Security Council in March to push for more "intense discussions" on Myanmar. Myanmar's elected civilian government was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1. Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun appealed to the United Nations on Friday "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military" to restore democracy to the Southeast Asian country. France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption on Monday and sentenced to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who for five years bestrode the national and global stage. A Paris court found that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. U.S. says detentions in Hong Kong show national security law is being used to stifle dissent

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that recent detentions of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong show how the national security law imposed by Beijing is being used to stifle dissent. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the United States calls on Hong Kong authorities to release those still held and drop charges against them, adding that Washington continues to call on Beijing to stop undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)