Left Menu

Hearing for Hong Kong democracy activists resumes after marathon session

The proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion resume on Tuesday, following a marathon hearing that extended well past midnight before it was adjourned after one of the defendants fainted. Lawyers for the defendants are challenging a prosecution bid to deny them bail and keep them in custody for up to three months while police investigate.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 08:01 IST
Hearing for Hong Kong democracy activists resumes after marathon session

The proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion resume on Tuesday, following a marathon hearing that extended well past midnight before it was adjourned after one of the defendants fainted.

Lawyers for the defendants are challenging a prosecution bid to deny them bail and keep them in custody for up to three months while police investigate. Democrat and district councillor Clarisse Yeung fainted in the courtroom after midnight and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Local media reported three other defendants fainted after the hearings were adjourned. On Monday, about 1,000 supporters gathered outside the West Kowloon courthouse as the defendants, charged under the Chinese-ruled city's contentious national security law, faced charges after their arrest over the weekend.

The crowd chanted slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" and with many dressed in black, the images were reminiscent of scenes during anti-government demonstrations that roiled the city in 2019. The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.

Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government, stoking concerns alarm that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed the security law on the former British colony in June. The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday Washington called on Hong Kong authorities to release those still held and drop charges against them. Beijing has said the security legislation, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, is necessary to restore stability in Hong Kong. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters

Asia extended the global rally in stocks on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off eased investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption.MSCIs ...

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

The Biden administration on Monday indicated it is still undecided on ending the Trump-era ban on issuing of new H-1B visas, with the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that its top priority is the acute needs of indiv...

Mexico's coronavirus czar back home after COVID-19 hospital stay

Mexicos coronavirus czar is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Wednesday, but will still be monitored and receive treatment, a health official said on Monday, as the countrys coronavirus death toll passed 186,000.Deputy He...

Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.Of the six South African variant cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021