India reports 12,286 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. With 12,464 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,07,98,921.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,57,248 deaths. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far including 7,59,283 samples which were tested yesterday. (ANI)

