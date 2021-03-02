Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on March 7

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:44 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on March 7, to highlight the issues being faced by farmers. This will be the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region.

The Congress Party is organizing Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them. Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan program in the region on February 10 from Saharanpur through a Kisan Panchayat which was addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Since then, senior leaders are addressing Kisan Panchayats from district to tehsil level but Kisan Panchayats addressed by Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been planned aiming at gaining political ground. She had also addressed the Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organized by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Singh Lallu and other senior leaders.

