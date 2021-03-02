Left Menu

Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police

Aligarh UP, Mar 2 PTI The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.Five persons have been picked up by the police for questioning in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Muniraj G told mediapersons on Monday night.The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area here following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting.Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:55 IST
Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aligarh (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.

Five persons have been picked up by the police for questioning in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told media persons on Monday night.

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in a field in the Akrabad area here following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone-pelting. Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack. The postmortem report has not indicated any clear evidence of rape, the SSP said.

He said that in view of the inconclusive evidence the police have decided to conduct further microbiological tests using vaginal swabs.

''The proceedings of the postmortem were videographed. There were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim who died due to strangulation,'' the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC 302 (murder), 376 (rape), and POCSO Act.

Earlier, on Monday when the body was handed over to the family for last rites, a large group of protestors collected at the house of the victim and blocked traffic on the main Agra road. The SSP said efforts are on for giving adequate financial compensation to the victim's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM says USD 82 bn being invested in ports

India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035, raise share of clean renewable energy source in maritime sector, develop waterways and boost tourism around lighthouses as part of port-led development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030; waterways cost effective and environment friendly mode of transportation: Prime Minister.

We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030 waterways cost-effective and environment-friendly modes of transportation Prime Minister....

Platform ticket price raised to Rs 50 at key stations in MMR

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tu...

Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number RMW2008 on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021