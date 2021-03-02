Tokyo governor says fall in COVID-19 cases may not be enough to lift emergency state -Kyodo

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the pace of fall in coronavirus cases had eased, expressing concern that it may not be enough to lift a state of emergency remaining in the greater metropolitan area, Kyodo News reported.

"We may not make it in time," she said, referring to the scheduled end to the emergency state on March 7 for the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures, according to Kyodo.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)