Left Menu

COVID-19: 10,000 govt vaccination centres to provide free vaccines

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:30 IST
COVID-19: 10,000 govt vaccination centres to provide free vaccines
MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people. The minister today took a vaccine shot as a part of the second phase of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital here in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media he said, "Nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in the government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people. The Indian government aims to make the count of vaccination centres reach 20,000. The vaccine shots given in government hospitals are free and people need not pay any amount, while the private hospitals that are assigned as vaccination centres charge Rs 250 per vaccine dose." He further said that the second phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 has started from March 1, 2021, targeting individuals who are above 60 years of age and above 45 years of age with comorbidity. As a part of the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the vaccine jab.

The minister also appealed to all the people to come forward and participate in the vaccination drive without any fear. He also said that everyone must take utmost care and follow all the safety measures required.

"India has fought the battle with COVID-19. So, I appeal to everyone to follow all the safety measures like a face mask, sanitization and social distancing." As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM says USD 82 bn being invested in ports

India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035, raise share of clean renewable energy source in maritime sector, develop waterways and boost tourism around lighthouses as part of port-led development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030; waterways cost effective and environment friendly mode of transportation: Prime Minister.

We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030 waterways cost-effective and environment-friendly modes of transportation Prime Minister....

Platform ticket price raised to Rs 50 at key stations in MMR

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tu...

Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number RMW2008 on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021