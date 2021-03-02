Left Menu

Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob's bail plea on March 9

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted time to Delhi Police to file a reply on social activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea in the "Toolkit" document case related to the ongoing farmers' protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted time to Delhi Police to file a reply on social activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea in the "Toolkit" document case related to the ongoing farmers' protest. A bench of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court said that it would hear Jacob's plea on March 9 along with the anticipatory bail plea of another accused Shantanu Muluk.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jacob, informed the court that her client's interim protection -- granted by the Bombay High Court on February 17 -- will end on March 10. Delhi Police is probing the toolkit case against Jacob, climate activist Disha Ravi and others. However, the court last week granted bail to Disha.

According to sources, Jacob was a committed operator of the 'Toolkit'. She used to address it as a 'communication package'. The police is analysing about 115 to 120 GB of data which include WhatsApp chats, e-mails and data recovered from Jacob's pen drive, mobile and desktop. She was using applications like Singal and Telegram for communication. Disha, a 21-year-old activist, was arrested last month from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'Toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest against the three controversial farm laws. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'Toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farm unions on the borders of the national capital. (ANI)

