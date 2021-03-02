Left Menu

Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:14 IST
Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police

(Eds: changing slug) Aligarh (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.

Five persons have been picked up by the police for questioning in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told mediapersons on Monday night.

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area here following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting.Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack. The postmortem report has not indicated any clear evidence of rape, the SSP said.

He said that in view of the inconclusive evidence the police has decided to conduct further microbiological tests using vaginal swabs.

''The proceedings of the postmortem were videographed. There were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim who died due to strangulation,'' the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

Earlier, on Monday when the body was handed over to the family for last rites, a large group of protestors collected at the the house of the victim and blocked traffic on the main Agra road. The SSP said efforts are on for giving adequate financial compensation to the victim's family.PTI CORR ABN DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria breaks ranks with EU to produce vaccines with Denmark, Israel

Austria broke ranks with the European Union on Tuesday and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria and Denmark, a...

Kerala Health Minister receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government medical college hospital here as the second phase of the vaccination drive progressed in the State.The 64-year-old minister lat...

Indian-American appointed deputy assistant to President Biden and WHMO director

Indian-American Maju Varghese, who previously served as a key member of the Biden campaign and the inaugural committee, has been appointed as the deputy assistant to US President Joe Biden and director of the White House Military Office.Var...

Spain's jobless hit 4 mln in February as pandemic restrictions bite

The number of people in Spain registering as jobless reached 4 million in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions ravaged the ailing economy and led to the the first month of job destruction since last May.Jobles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021