India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world: PM Modi

Asserting that India is a natural leader in maritime sectory with a rich history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the nation is very sincere to emerge as as a leading blue economy of the world and pointed out that the government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Maritime India Summit 2021 on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that India is a natural leader in maritime sectory with a rich history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the nation is very sincere to emerge as as a leading blue economy of the world and pointed out that the government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030. "The Summit brings together many stakeholders relating to this sector. I am sure we will achieve great success in boosting the maritime economy. India is a natural leader in this sector. Our nation has a rich maritime history. Civilisation flourished on our coasts. For thousand of years, our ports have been important trading centres. Our coasts connected India to the world," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating Maritime India Summit 2021 through video conferencing.

"Through this Summit, I want to invite the world to come to India and be a part of our growth trajectory. India is very sincere about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as leading blue economy of the world," he added. India's leading focus area in martime sector includes-- upgrade current infrastructure, create new generation infrastructure, boost the reform journey, PM Modi said.

"Through these steps, we aim to give strength to our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said. The Prime Minister said the government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost effective and environment friendly way for transporting freight, he said.

"We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030. India has as many as 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline. We have drawn up a program for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses," he added. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra launched the Sagar Manthan- Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre and e-book of maritime vision 2030, which is aiming to make the Indian maritime insutry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge), who was also present at the event virutally said the summit is one of the biggest virtual summit in the world attended by 1.7 lakh partipants from more than 100 nations. "In the three day summit, we will have ministers from eight nations, over 50 global CEOs and more than 160 speakers which include 115 international speakers from 24 nations," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also joined the event via video conferencing. The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing. (ANI)

