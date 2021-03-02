Left Menu

Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:53 IST
A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday when Manu Oraon Kujrum took his cattle for grazing in the forest and was attacked by the elephant, a senior officer said.

His body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

A process to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's wife has been initiated, forest area officer Tarun Kumar said.

