Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday when Manu Oraon Kujrum took his cattle for grazing in the forest and was attacked by the elephant, a senior officer said.

Advertisement

His body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

A process to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's wife has been initiated, forest area officer Tarun Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)