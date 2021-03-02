Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:56 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute here. His wife also took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot. Harsh Vardhan had earlier praised PM Modi for leading by example by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. With 12,464 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,07,98,921.The total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,57,248 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

