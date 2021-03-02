All options still on the table in France to fight COVID -govt

All options still on the table in France to fight COVID -govtReuters | Paris | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:59 IST
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday that all options remained on the table to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of a new national lockdown and regional weekend lockdowns.
"In principle, everything is on the table", he told CNews.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabriel Attal
- French