Farooq Abdullah gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:07 IST
National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar. His son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged people to get vaccinated and said that despite several health issues his 85-year-old father had taken the vaccine.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar Abdullah tweeted. India commenced its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 Meanwhile, India registered 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

With 12,464 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,07,98,921.The total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,57,248 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

