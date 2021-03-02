Budget Session of Delhi Assembly to be held from March 8 to 16
The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 8 to March 16, 2021.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:16 IST
The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 8 to March 16, 2021. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the cabinet has given its nod for holding the session.
"Delhi assembly budget session to begin on March 8, Monday. Delhi Cabinet decided today," Sisodia said in a Tweet. The budget session will be held while adhering to Covid-19 norms and guidelines.
