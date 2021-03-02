Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:17 IST
The Delhi Assembly's Budget session will begin on March 8.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.
The session will end on March 16.
The government will present its budget for 2021-22 with a focus on areas of health, education, and infrastructure including water supply, according to sources.
New taxes are unlikely, the sources said.
The government had presented a Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 percent more than that in 2019-20.
