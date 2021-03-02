Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in UP

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Dalmiya hospital in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. "Took first dose of Corona vaccine at Dalmiya Hospital in Rampur (UP) today. #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccineDrive," he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. India commenced its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

Advertisement

The eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1, were able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from Monday onwards. The Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitor real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. With 12,464 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,07,98,921.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,57,248 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)