NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to control 'bad odour' emanating from Kondli sewage plant by May 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take steps to control the ''bad odour'' emanating from a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kondli here and install an odor control unit by May 31.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel warned that if the needful is not done by the stipulated date, the CEO of DJB will be liable to pay a cost of Rs 5 lakhs per month till compliance.

Advertisement

''Counsel for the DJB submits that requisite steps have still not been taken but the same will be completed before the month of May 2021. Even though for the consistent failure of the DJB, we are inclined to award heavy costs, we defer this aspect till the next date with a direction that if the needful is not done even by May 31, 2021, the CEO, DJB, will be liable to pay the cost of Rs 5 lakhs per month till compliance,'' the bench said.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on July 9.

The NGT had earlier noted a report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the DJB which said that laboratory analysis of the water samples collected at the outlet were not meeting the prescribed standards.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a resident welfare society alleging that a bad odor was coming from Kondli STP as it is not operated as per norms.

The plea alleged that the foul smell was causing breathing problems to the residents in the vicinity and was a health hazard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)