Bahraich administration orders externment of 17 criminals for 6 months

Bahraich administration orders externment of 17 criminals for 6 monthsPTI | Bahraich | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:48 IST
The Bahraich district administration has ordered externment of 17 criminals for six months and invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a person accused of abducting and killing a 12-year-old, an official said on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said provisions under the NSA were invoked against Hasan Mohammad, a resident of the Matera area.
''To maintain peace and security in the city, externment orders have been issued to 17 criminals from the district for six months,'' Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- National Security Act
- Shambhu Kumar
- Matera
- Hasan Mohammad
- Bahraich
ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar
Akshay Kumar turns photographer for Kriti Sanon
Puducherry Congress MLA John Kumar resigns
Nitish Kumar dodges answering question on fuel price hike
JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others