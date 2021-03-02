Bahraich administration orders externment of 17 criminals for 6 months

The Bahraich district administration has ordered externment of 17 criminals for six months and invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a person accused of abducting and killing a 12-year-old, an official said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said provisions under the NSA were invoked against Hasan Mohammad, a resident of the Matera area.

''To maintain peace and security in the city, externment orders have been issued to 17 criminals from the district for six months,'' Kumar said.

