Andhra Governor receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine at govt hospital in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday took COVID-19 vaccine at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. The Governor's wife Suprava Harichandan was also administered coronavirus vaccine today.

India commenced its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The Union Health Ministry of Health on Tuesday informed that a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. With 12,464 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,07,98,921. The total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,57,248 deaths. (ANI)

