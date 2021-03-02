Man drowned dead in canal, brother missing

One man drowned and his brother went missing after the two fell into a canal here on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the elder one, Mukesh Kumar Raiger, was recovered while his brother Jeetu Raiger, who is feared drowned, is being searched for, they added. “The incident occurred in Lunkaransar area where both the brothers had gone to Kanwar Sen Lift canal to immerse worship material when they accidentally fell into it,” police said.

