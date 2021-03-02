Man drowns in Rajasthan canal, brother missing

A man drowned while his brother is missing after the two slipped into a canal here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the two were carrying out immersion rituals and slipped into the Kanwar Sen Lift canal While the body of Mukesh Kumar Raiger has been found, a search is on for his brother Jeetu Raiger.PTI CORR SDA MGA MGA DV DV

